Woolies Expands Into The Telehealth Market

Your Woolies Worth now includes getting warts burnt off.

When you want to go shopping in Australia, you have two options, Coles or Woolworths

Sure, you could go to IGA and see what sort of random stuff they have there, and I hear you can save money at Aldi in exchange for shopping in a place that feels like a parallel universe (why have a kit-kat when you can have a Double Time?)

But most people usually stick with either Woolies or Coles.

Well, now Woolies is offering more than just bread and milk. They're expanding into the telehealth market.

It turns out the supermarkets, Big W, and everyday rewards were not enough for the Woolworths group, they want some of the sweet medical dollars

Their new telehealth service, 'HealthyLife' will help you make appointments with all your favourite medical professionals, from doctors to naturopaths and even dieticians.

'Healthylife' was launched last year as a place to sell wellness products, but now has just recently added telehealth options, as well as pharmacies.

Making a deal with chemist group SuperPharamcy and changing all their stores to HealthyLife Pharmacy.

A quick look at the healthy life website and you get the familiar woollies feeling to it, with all the same fonts and specials imagery you see on the woollies site.

So, let's see how this goes. Will Woolworths take over and become a dystopic mega Corp like the Buy n Large from Wall-e? Only time will tell.

I'm just interested to see how many 'bricks farm bags' a mole check will get you.

