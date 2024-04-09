Woolies Argues Bunnings, Amazon & Costco Should Fall Under Supermarket Code Of Conduct

An interim review into the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct released on Monday recommended the guidelines be made mandatory for supermarkets with yearly revenues exceeding $5 billion - which includes Coles, Woolworths and ALDI - and for any breaches to be met with up to $10 million in fines.

The code, which is aimed at improving standards of business behaviour in the food and grocery sector, has been proposed as a potential solution to prevent alleged price gouging and to reduce checkout prices.

While Woolworths is already a signatory to the voluntary code and supports making it compulsory, the company believes more retailers should be subject to its terms.

"The code should apply to all major retailers operating in Australia, including global retail giants such as Amazon and Costco, who have global revenues many times the size of Australian supermarkets," a Woolworths spokesperson said.

Hardware retailer Bunnings and pharmacy Chemist Warehouse, who compete in grocery categories like household cleaning goods and personal care, should also fall under the code, Woolworths argued.

With AAP.