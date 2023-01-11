Wonder How Your Dog Is Doing While You’re At Work? Now Your Dog Can Text You

Well, FluentPet has released a new button system that will allow your dog to send you “texts”.

You may have seen TikTok videos of conversationalist pooch, Bunny, using a set of FluentPet talking buttons to communicate with her owner.

The company has now launched a new app-connected talking button system, FluentPet Connect, that would allow your pooch to send you messages whether you’re in another room or out and about.

The app will also track when and how often your dog will press a specific combination of buttons and help you decipher what they’re trying to “say”.

Similar to the original set of talking buttons, owners will be required to build a soundboard using HexTiles. Owners can attach extra tiles together as their pooch increases its vocabulary.

The company told Tech Crunch that over 70% of dogs using the system would get two buttons within a month, usually a “play” and “outside” button.

The company has also found that the average dog will learn up to nine words with the buttons.