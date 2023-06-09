The Project

Women’s World Cup Set To Break Attendance World Record For A Standalone Women’s Event

This year’s FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand is not only on track to become the most attended Women’s World Cup ever, it's also set to break the record for the most attended standalone women’s event in history.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino announced on Instagram Thursday that over one million tickets had already been sold for this year’s FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand.

He revealed that 1,032,884 tickets had been sold at the time of the post, already surpassing the previous tournament in France in 2019.

“Delighted to share with the world that FIFA has passed one million tickets sold for this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup, to be co-hosted by Australia & New Zealand!” Infantino wrote.

“As I write this, 1,032,884 tickets have been sold. This means that with over one month to go before kick-off, we have surpassed the numbers sold for France 2019, thus meaning that Australia & New Zealand 2023 is on track to become the most attended FIFA Women’s World Cup in history.

“The future is women - and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women's World Cup ever!”

With over a month still to go until kick-off, this year’s tournament is on track to surpass the previous attendance record set by the 2015 Women's World Cup in Canada, which had a total attendance of 1.35 million spectators.

