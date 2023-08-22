The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Women’s World Cup Brings In $888 Million But FIFA CEO Not Keen On Equal Prize Money With Men’s World Cup

Women’s World Cup Brings In $888 Million But FIFA CEO Not Keen On Equal Prize Money With Men’s World Cup

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has said the Women’s World Cup broke even after raking in over $888 million ($US 570 million).

However, Infantino has dismissed the possibility for equal prize money with the men’s World Cup.

The prize pool for the Women’s World Cup currently sits at $AU 171 million, while the men’s prize pool sits at $AU 687 million.

“Some voices were raised, where it costs too much, we don’t make enough revenues, we will have to subsidise,” Infantino said at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention.

“And our opinion was, ‘Well, if we have to subsidise, we will subsidise’, because we have to do that. But actually, this World Cup generated over [$962 million] in revenues, and so we broke even."

Infantino believes the success justifies FIFA’s decision to increase the number of teams from 24 to 32.

"I remember when we decided to do that, of course the usual critics, which are less and less, were saying it’s not going to work and the level is too different.

"There would be 15-0 scores, it will be bad for women’s football and its image."

Infantino said FIFA did not lose money from the women's tournament “and we generated the second-highest income of any sport, besides of course the men’s World Cup, at a global stage."

“More than half a billion. There are not many competitions, even in men’s football, who generate more than half a billion."

However, Infantino urged broadcasters and sponsors to “pay a fair price” for women’s football in general and in all countries.

He is also pushing for countries to make more investment into women’s sport to “create the conditions for them to be able to play at professional level at home”, rather than funnelling all the best players into American and European teams.

He also hailed Australia for hosting “simply the best and greatest and biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever.”

"We have to thank and congratulate Australia and New Zealand because without them this would not have been as magical."

"This FIFA Women's World Cup has been truly transformational, not only in Australia and New Zealand but all over the world," he said.

Astronomers Hoping For Messages From Aliens On Wednesday
NEXT STORY

Astronomers Hoping For Messages From Aliens On Wednesday

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Astronomers Hoping For Messages From Aliens On Wednesday

    Astronomers Hoping For Messages From Aliens On Wednesday

    Some astronomers are preparing and hoping to receive a message from aliens on early Wednesday morning Australian time.
    New Poll Indicates Australians Want Rental Caps and Freezes

    New Poll Indicates Australians Want Rental Caps and Freezes

    Three in four Aussies are in favour of rental caps and freezes, according to the latest Guardian Essential poll.
    Penguin Promoted Into Senior Role At Edinburgh Zoo

    Penguin Promoted Into Senior Role At Edinburgh Zoo

    What is the penguin’s name? Sir Nils Olav III. Sorry, did I forget to mention that he’s been knighted as well?
    Rare Spotless Giraffe Born In Tennessee Zoo

    Rare Spotless Giraffe Born In Tennessee Zoo

    Lacking any distinctive patches or markings, she is thought to be the only singularly coloured giraffe in the world.
    Woman Left Embarrassed By Cheapskate Boyfriend Who Won't Ever Pay Full Price

    Woman Left Embarrassed By Cheapskate Boyfriend Who Won't Ever Pay Full Price

    A woman has asked the internet for their opinion on her relationship with her 'cheap skate' partner because why not? Who better to pass judgement than complete strangers?