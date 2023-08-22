Women’s World Cup Brings In $888 Million But FIFA CEO Not Keen On Equal Prize Money With Men’s World Cup

However, Infantino has dismissed the possibility for equal prize money with the men’s World Cup.

The prize pool for the Women’s World Cup currently sits at $AU 171 million, while the men’s prize pool sits at $AU 687 million.

“Some voices were raised, where it costs too much, we don’t make enough revenues, we will have to subsidise,” Infantino said at the FIFA Women’s Football Convention.

“And our opinion was, ‘Well, if we have to subsidise, we will subsidise’, because we have to do that. But actually, this World Cup generated over [$962 million] in revenues, and so we broke even."

Infantino believes the success justifies FIFA’s decision to increase the number of teams from 24 to 32.

"I remember when we decided to do that, of course the usual critics, which are less and less, were saying it’s not going to work and the level is too different.

"There would be 15-0 scores, it will be bad for women’s football and its image."

Infantino said FIFA did not lose money from the women's tournament “and we generated the second-highest income of any sport, besides of course the men’s World Cup, at a global stage."

“More than half a billion. There are not many competitions, even in men’s football, who generate more than half a billion."

However, Infantino urged broadcasters and sponsors to “pay a fair price” for women’s football in general and in all countries.

He is also pushing for countries to make more investment into women’s sport to “create the conditions for them to be able to play at professional level at home”, rather than funnelling all the best players into American and European teams.

He also hailed Australia for hosting “simply the best and greatest and biggest FIFA Women’s World Cup ever.”

"We have to thank and congratulate Australia and New Zealand because without them this would not have been as magical."

"This FIFA Women's World Cup has been truly transformational, not only in Australia and New Zealand but all over the world," he said.