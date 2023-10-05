Women Less Likely To Receive CPR In Public Places Due To Fears Over 'Hurting Or Touching Women'

Bystanders said in the research that they would be ‘worried about hurting or touching women,’ which would prevent them from delivering life-saving CPR in the street.

Researchers are urging people to learn how to perform CPR and give it ‘without hesitation’ to anyone who needs it regardless of gender, age or location.

The Canadian research analysed more than 39,000 cardiac arrests that happened across the US and Canada between 2005 and 2015, with the research showing that 23% occurred in public. While 54% received assistance from a bystander, women were 28% less likely to receive CPR compared to men.