Women Dominate Order Of Australia List In This Year's King's Birthday Honours

A total of 1,191 Australians have been added to the Commonwealth's most prestigious list, with the late Barry Humphries named a Companion of the Order of Australia, the country's highest honour.

Comedians Ben Elton, Judith Lucy and Denise Scott are amongst those recognised, as is theatre star Marina Prior.

"I feel really proud as an older Australian woman to be working in my chosen field for forty years, and I love that being recognised, and I hope it's inspirational for actors and singers coming up," Prior said.

And for the first time in its 50-year history, women recipients have outnumbered men.

They include former sex discrimination commissioner Kate Jenkins, while Dr Cassandra Goldie received an AO for service to social justice.

"I know that I was one of a number of people working towards really making our workplaces, parliament, and sport more inclusive, safe and respectful, so I feel really honoured to be recognised," said Jenkins.

Indigenous leader and elder Irene Stainton was honoured, as was journalist Narelda Jacobs for services to the media and community.

Paleontologists, politicians, authors, medical researchers and doctors, community members and servicemen and women are all recognised for their unique contributions to the country they love.