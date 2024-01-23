Women Arrested After Stealing $3,800 Worth Of Stanley Cups

Police in Roseville, California, said that they were called on Wednesday to a report of a theft from a store on Stanford Ranch Road in the city. "Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them. The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise," police said in a statement on Facebook.

Despite being caught and confronted by staff, the thief refused to stop and was able to stuff her car with the stolen goods before speeding off.

An officer later spotted the car on a highway and was able to initiate a traffic stop. It was here that the unnamed woman was arrested and accused of grand theft, with pictures released by police showing her car trunk and passenger seat overflowing with a variety of Stanley cups.

"A subsequent search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $(US)2500." California Police Department said.

"While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfil your hydration habits," the department said.