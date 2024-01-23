The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Women Arrested After Stealing $3,800 Worth Of Stanley Cups

Women Arrested After Stealing $3,800 Worth Of Stanley Cups

A young woman has been arrested in the United States after allegedly stealing 65 Stanley cups worth $3,800.

Police in Roseville, California, said that they were called on Wednesday to a report of a theft from a store on Stanford Ranch Road in the city. "Staff saw a woman take a shopping cart full of Stanley water bottles without paying for them. The suspect refused to stop for staff and stuffed her car with the stolen merchandise," police said in a statement on Facebook.

Despite being caught and confronted by staff, the thief refused to stop and was able to stuff her car with the stolen goods before speeding off. 

An officer later spotted the car on a highway and was able to initiate a traffic stop.  It was here that the unnamed woman was arrested and accused of grand theft, with pictures released by police showing her car trunk and passenger seat overflowing with a variety of Stanley cups.

"A subsequent search of her vehicle resulted in the recovery of 65 Stanley products valued at nearly $(US)2500." California Police Department said.

 "While Stanley Quenchers are all the rage, we strongly advise against turning to crime to fulfil your hydration habits," the department said.

Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten' Jumps Into The Charts After 'Anyone But You' Success
NEXT STORY

Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten' Jumps Into The Charts After 'Anyone But You' Success

Advertisement

Related Articles

Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten' Jumps Into The Charts After 'Anyone But You' Success

Natasha Bedingfield's 'Unwritten' Jumps Into The Charts After 'Anyone But You' Success

Natasha Bedingfield's dreamy pop song Unwritten has re-entered the charts for the first time in 19 years after being featured in the rom-com Anyone But You, starring Sydney Sweeney and Glenn Powell.
Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison To Resign From Politics

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison To Resign From Politics

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to resign from politics.
Aussies Perplexed To See Gym-Goers Wearing Crocs To Work Out

Aussies Perplexed To See Gym-Goers Wearing Crocs To Work Out

Some Aussies have started wearing controversial footwear such as Crocs, slides and sandals with socks to work out at the gym, leaving many other gym-goers perplexed over this 'grim' trend.
Russian Man Sanctioned Over Medibank Data Hack

Russian Man Sanctioned Over Medibank Data Hack

A Russian man has been sanctioned by the government for his role in a data breach which compromised the personal details of more than 10 million Australians.
Gympie Has Become The ‘Paris Of Australia’ After Being Featured In French Fashion Magazine

Gympie Has Become The ‘Paris Of Australia’ After Being Featured In French Fashion Magazine

The small Queensland town of Gympie has become the unlikely ‘Paris of Australia’ in the fashion world.