The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Women Are Now Lusting After Loveable ‘Soft Jocks’, According To Research

Women Are Now Lusting After Loveable ‘Soft Jocks’, According To Research

The internet is lusting after soft jocks, men with huge muscles and none of the toxic masculinity.

Well, well, well, it looks like there’s a new modern man in town! 

Online women’s magazine Bustle says a more tender evolution of dude is slowly surpassing the alpha male, the ‘soft jock’. 

Soft jocks have all the masculine qualities without any of the toxic personality traits. They’re essentially coconuts - hard on the outside and soft on the inside. 

Sure, they spend hours in the gym and have a crypto portfolio - but they also go to therapy and call their mother regularly. 

The only thing they love more than the UFC with their boys is an afternoon in the park reading Hemmingway. 

Need some real-life examples? No worries. Travis Kelce, Paul Mescal hell, even Ted Lasso!

These are all tender-hearted blokes who are as sexy on the outside as they are on the inside. 

There are other terms for these gentle gentlemen - wife guy, golden retriever boyfriend and more recently ‘baby girl’. 

Either way, we love them, and hopefully, they’re here to stay!

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight
NEXT STORY

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight

Advertisement

Related Articles

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight

Second Anniversary Of The Start Of Ukraine-Russia War Sees No End In Sight

This Saturday, February 24, will mark two years since the start of the war in Ukraine.
Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Arrives In Sydney

Taylor Swift's Boyfriend Travis Kelce Arrives In Sydney

Taylor Swift's boyfriend Travis Kelce has arrived in Sydney ahead of her first night of The Eras Tour in Sydney.
Taylor Swift Named IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift Named IFPI’s Global Recording Artist Of The Year

Taylor Swift has been crowned the 2023 Global Recording Artist of the Year, taking out the accolade for the fourth time.
Netflix Docuseries On Alexander The Great Criticised By Greek Government For Gay Storyline

Netflix Docuseries On Alexander The Great Criticised By Greek Government For Gay Storyline

Netflix is suddenly at the centre of a serious squabble over its latest docuseries, Alexander: The Making of a God, with the Greek minister for culture calling the series “low content, rife with historical inaccuracies”.
TV Bingers More Likely To Wake Up And Need The Toilet During The Night

TV Bingers More Likely To Wake Up And Need The Toilet During The Night

A new study has found people who watch more than five hours of television a day are more likely to need the toilet multiple times during the night.