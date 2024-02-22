Women Are Now Lusting After Loveable ‘Soft Jocks’, According To Research

Well, well, well, it looks like there’s a new modern man in town!

Online women’s magazine Bustle says a more tender evolution of dude is slowly surpassing the alpha male, the ‘soft jock’.

Soft jocks have all the masculine qualities without any of the toxic personality traits. They’re essentially coconuts - hard on the outside and soft on the inside.

Sure, they spend hours in the gym and have a crypto portfolio - but they also go to therapy and call their mother regularly.

The only thing they love more than the UFC with their boys is an afternoon in the park reading Hemmingway.

Need some real-life examples? No worries. Travis Kelce, Paul Mescal hell, even Ted Lasso!

These are all tender-hearted blokes who are as sexy on the outside as they are on the inside.

There are other terms for these gentle gentlemen - wife guy, golden retriever boyfriend and more recently ‘baby girl’.

Either way, we love them, and hopefully, they’re here to stay!