Women Are More Likely To Experience Social Media Friendship Jealousy Than Men

Research from Evolutionary Psychology suggests that while we may love and adore our friends, the way we consume what they do online can lead to jealousy and resentment.

After all, the majority of people are only ever posting their highlights so we only see the things to be envious of. 

Tracy Vaillancourt, PhD, a Professor and Tier 1 Canada Research Chair at the University of Ottawa said, “I work with a lot of young women as a university professor and soccer coach, and in this capacity, I noticed that friendship interactions on social media were not always positive. I undertook this study to see if what I was observing was widespread.”

Dr Vaillancourt created the Social Media Friendship Jealousy Scale (SMFJS) to further explore this theory. 

Throughout the studies, women consistently reported more jealousy than men. 

Presumably because women have more female friends and those women are likely to be something worth being jealous of.

“The take away from our study is that social media interactions between friends are not always positive. They can cause jealousy which impacts mental health. Accordingly, we should be as mindful with our online behaviour as we are when we interact face-to-face with our friends,” Dr Vaillancourt told PsyPost.

“It will be important to better understand the mechanisms linking feelings of jealousy in friendships with depression and anxiety. As we stated ‘the omission of tagging a friend on a social media post could be nefarious and intended to elicit jealousy or it could just be an oversight.’”

