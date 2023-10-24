The Project

Women And Non-Binary People In Iceland To Strike Over Gender Inequality

Women and non-binary people in Iceland will strike over gender inequality.

The strike on Tuesday  is part of a campaign to close the gap on gender equality in the country.

Women in Iceland have gone on strike six times before, but this is the first full-day strike since 1975.

It is known as ‘Kvennafrí’ (Women’s Day Off) in Icelandic.

Women and non-binary people have been encouraged to not just strike from their jobs, but also from domestic work such as cleaning and cooking.

Organisers said the strike is to raise awareness about wage inequality and violence against women.

“On 24 October, all women in Iceland, including immigrant women, are encouraged to stop work, both paid and unpaid. For the whole day, women (and non-binary people) will strike, to demonstrate the importance of their contribution to society,” organisers said on their website.

Even Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir will not be working on the strike day, telling other female government members to strike in “solidarity” with Icelandic women.

“As you know, we have not yet reached our goals of full gender equality and we are still tackling the gender-based wage gap, which is unacceptable in 2023,” she said.

“We are still tackling gender-based violence, which has been a priority for my government to tackle.”

