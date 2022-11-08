Woman's Tattoo Tribute To Late Pet Leaves Everyone Teary-Eyed

A now-viral video has gotten viewers all teary as the user explains the meaning behind her unusual tattoo.

Trying to keep the memory of her late pitbull, Storm, alive, Anna got a tattoo on each of her ears.

The tattoos are of one arrow pointing up and one pointing down to recreate the direction of Storm's ears.

"Because hers didn't match," Anna explains. "And now part of her is with me forever, even though she's gone. Love you forever, Storm."

The sweet gesture had many users ugly crying and reminiscing about their precious pets, and the time they spent with them.

https://twitter.com/dogfather/status/1589166212642385920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1589166212642385920%7Ctwgr%5E3f1111bbf5a6ed8d18d86f9ff841cd3ddce65373%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.ndtv.com%2Foffbeat%2Feyes-are-misty-womans-tattoo-tribute-to-late-pet-dog-is-making-internet-emotional-3499381