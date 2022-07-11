The Project

Woman’s ‘Rude’ Act Mid-Flight Sparks Debate Online, Who’s Side Are You On?

Woman’s ‘Rude’ Act Mid-Flight Sparks Debate Online, Who’s Side Are You On?

We’ve all had one or two frustrating experiences on a flight somewhere, however this woman blocking a screen has divided the internet

A man shared his experience on a flight that frustrated him, sparking a divide online about whether the woman did do anything wrong.

Taking to Reddit, the man explained that the woman in front had covered their screen with their coat while sitting in extra leg room seats, The Sun reports.

He wrote: “I guess no entertainment for my wife on this flight.”

In the image, a large black coat was put over the back of the seat, covering nearly all of his wife’s screen.

Lots of people were just as annoyed as he was.

One person said: “Flip it back over the lady’s head.”

Another said: “Blows my mind how someone can do that, while realising they have a TV/touchscreen in front of them and not think about the TV that’s on the back of their own seat.”

However, others argued that it was clearly not done intentionally, and surely if he had asked she would have moved her coat.

Another agreed: “She could also say something. Chances are the person didn’t think about it. Most people are decent about stuffs like that.”

