Woman’s Rejection Of An Ice-Cream Date Sparks Debate On What Is Considered Bare Minimum

Posted to Reddit, what started out as an innocent request to cool down with some ice cream saw the man, Vance, told that the date is now off because as a 26-year-old woman “I don’t do ice cream dates”.

Amazingly for a man online facing rejection he handled it all in his stride replying with a simple “cool’ and the sunglasses emoji, but others in the comments were not as chill.

One user wrote: “I don’t think anyone should go on a low effort date. If a man takes me on a low effort cheap date, he doesn’t like me.” “An ice cream date as a first date in your 30s is f***ing crazy but I forgot people are okay with bare minimum effort,” added another.

While others were on Vance’s side noting that the idea of a sit down meal on a first date is bonkers, and is akin to a hostage situation where you can’t leave until the three courses end.

“Can we all finally admit that formal dining first dates that have been normalised as the only proper and official first date are actually the worst? Fully the worst, literally anything is better.”

But in the end it’s probably for the best that Vance and his would-be suitor didn’t catch up as it sounds like they weren’t meant to be. I just hope Vance one day finds his Dairy Queen.

Image: Reddit @Zhinii1 & Canva