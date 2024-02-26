The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman’s Injury Compensation Claim Rejected After Photos Show Her Winning Christmas Tree Throwing Competition

Woman’s Injury Compensation Claim Rejected After Photos Show Her Winning Christmas Tree Throwing Competition

A woman in Ireland who asked for £650,000 in compensation after a car accident has had her claim rejected after she was found to have won a Christmas tree-throwing competition.

Yes, that’s right, a Christmas tree-throwing competition! The woman, 36-year-old Kamila Grabska, had claimed that she suffered severe pain in her back and neck as a result of the accident, preventing her from working for five years or being able to properly play with her children. 

The claim stated that she suffered a “disabling” condition after the 2017 car accident when she was hit from behind while driving.

Unfortunately for Ms Grabska, the court was shown evidence that these injuries weren’t as severe as she had reported when photographic proof emerged of her throwing a five-foot Christmas tree in January 2018 at a charity event.

In her claim, Ms Grabska stated that she couldn’t lift bags without shooting pain and had been forced to quit her job. 

She also stated that she would spend half a day in bed, and her husband had to bring her medications.

The judge refuted these claims after seeing her Christmas tree throwing in action, saying “It is a very large, natural Christmas tree and it is being thrown by her in a very agile movement,”

One can only imagine how far she could have thrown that tree without these injuries. 

Hopefully, the winnings of the tree throwing can make up some of the £650,000 she has now lost.

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme
NEXT STORY

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

Advertisement

Related Articles

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

New Report Recommends Massive Shake Up To HELP Debt Scheme

It was sold as the best way to HELP Aussies pay their way through uni.
Woman Quits Job After Thinking Menopause Symptoms Were Dementia

Woman Quits Job After Thinking Menopause Symptoms Were Dementia

A British woman who quit her job because she thought she had early onset dementia has discovered menopause was to blame.
Mum Slammed After Putting Toddler On A “Leash”

Mum Slammed After Putting Toddler On A “Leash”

Mum of one, Rachel Butcher, has hit back at critics after using a common parenting tactic to prevent her child from running away in crowded areas.
Museum Searching For Taylor Swift “Superfan Advisor”

Museum Searching For Taylor Swift “Superfan Advisor”

The Victoria and Albert Museum in London is searching for a die-hard Swiftie to join their team and advise on all things Taylor.
Starbucks China Launches Pork Flavoured Coffee

Starbucks China Launches Pork Flavoured Coffee

Starbucks China is celebrating the Lunar New Year with a new pork-flavoured beverage, dubbed the “Abundant Year Savoury Latte”.