Woman’s Injury Compensation Claim Rejected After Photos Show Her Winning Christmas Tree Throwing Competition

Yes, that’s right, a Christmas tree-throwing competition! The woman, 36-year-old Kamila Grabska, had claimed that she suffered severe pain in her back and neck as a result of the accident, preventing her from working for five years or being able to properly play with her children.

The claim stated that she suffered a “disabling” condition after the 2017 car accident when she was hit from behind while driving.

Unfortunately for Ms Grabska, the court was shown evidence that these injuries weren’t as severe as she had reported when photographic proof emerged of her throwing a five-foot Christmas tree in January 2018 at a charity event.

In her claim, Ms Grabska stated that she couldn’t lift bags without shooting pain and had been forced to quit her job.

She also stated that she would spend half a day in bed, and her husband had to bring her medications.

The judge refuted these claims after seeing her Christmas tree throwing in action, saying “It is a very large, natural Christmas tree and it is being thrown by her in a very agile movement,”

One can only imagine how far she could have thrown that tree without these injuries.

Hopefully, the winnings of the tree throwing can make up some of the £650,000 she has now lost.