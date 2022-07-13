Woman’s Incredible Op Shop Find Hidden In Designer Handbag

A woman in the US, Lynora, was looking for a bargain in an op shop when she came across a second-hand Coach bag for just $6.99US ($10.40).

When Lynora found the bag, she only intended to clean it up a little.

But after inspecting a little closer, she found an envelope at the bottom of the bag containing “inheritance” money and a hand-written note from a woman known as “Martha”.

And as you do, Lynora took to TikTok to read Martha’s letter, which now has more than 8.5 million views.

“I have three children. They will give my things to goodwill [charity] when I die, so I am leaving their inheritance in all my favourite things,” Lynora read from Martha’s letter.

Martha explained in her note that the bag came into her possession after discovering her husband was with another woman.

“This Coach bag was given to me by my husband’s girlfriend,” the letter continued.

“Well actually, I came home early from a visit to my parents’ house in Connecticut. She must have left quite quickly because she forgot her bag and shoes.

“I carried this bag every day. I wondered if my husband ever knew this was his girlfriend’s?”

The note ended with: “I am giving it away because my kids don’t wait for it. So go buy yourself a new bag, love Martha.”

Social media users have become completely entranced in Martha’s story and her level of pettiness, which we’re all here for.

“Martha was clearly a bad a** woman. The fact that she included all the tea along with the cash,” one person wrote.

“Martha is my kinda petty. Rest In Peace Martha,” another said.

“As someone who loves thrifting, deals, and good tea - this is the ultimate win,” wrote another.

And if you thought this story couldn’t get any better, Coach themselves have jumped on board, calling Martha an icon.