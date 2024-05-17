The Project

Woman’s Beauty Blunder After Using Body Wash As Moisturiser

One woman revealed that she had been using a one-litre bottle of a Dove triple moisturising “lotion” only to realise that it was a body wash, but she is not the only Aussie to have made this mistake.

Alice James took to TikTok to share her mistake. “I can’t believe I’ve done this. “I am one to do dumb things, I’ll admit it every time, but this probably takes the cake for the dumbest thing I have ever done,” Alice said.

Revealing the one-litre bottle of Dove ‘lotion’, which she uses as a moisturiser in the morning and evening.

“It says triple moisturising, skin-identical nutrients, soft skin and lasting nourishment. Perfect, that’s what I need. It’s the size of my head; it’s a whole litre,” she said.

“I’ve used it for over a year. I don’t love it; it goes on sticky, and it doesn’t rub in properly,” she explained, adding that she was going to keep using it as she didn’t want to waste it.

“I have been walking around for over a year with soap on my legs and arms every single day – and getting into bed every single night with soap just sitting on my skin,” she said. “It’s body wash, not a moisturiser.” People ran to the comments to share that they had also been doing the same thing.

“The way I ran to my bedside table to discover my moisturiser is actually body wash,” one person wrote, while another added, “I did this with that exact body wash.”

“I was doing this but the exact opposite. I was using the moisturiser as a body wash and wondering why it wasn’t foaming or washing off properly,” another said.

“As soon as you said it was moisturiser, I shook my head and said, ‘Oh no, it’s body wash,” another person commented.

@alicekjames SHEER PANIC!! I cannot believe I did this!! #melbourne #australia #moisturiser #skincare #dove #mistake #fyp #funny #awkward ♬ original sound - alicekjames
McDonald's in the UK will be rebranding their Happy Meal to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, removing the smile from the box and "Happy" from the menu item name.
