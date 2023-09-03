Woman’s Anti-Group Chat Theory Gains Traction

In a video posted to TikTok, user @katherout, first name Katherine, explained she no longer likes using a group chat to make plans as the overall turnout often hinges on the first person to respond.

“If the first person that responds is like ‘Yeah I’m down, I’m in,’ then a positive sentiment gets attached to those plans in the group chat,” she explained.

Once there is a positive sentiment, other members of the group chat are more inclined to attend.

However, this can also work if the first person declines the invitation, Katherine claiming that it then “snowballs and picks up momentum” in the opposite direction.

Katherine explains that after seeing several others decline, there is a “visibility of descent” and causes to wonder why nobody else is interested in the plan.

The solution put forward by Katherine is to message one person directly and then invite others to join once there is at least one confirmed attendee.

Many people were in agreement, with some commenters saying they face the same issue with their own group chats

“I would only post plans on the [group chat] if there is already ppl going and we want more to come, otherwise I’m too sensitive for that 😭,” wrote one sympathetic viewer.

Others couldn’t relate, with some people not finding it a relatable problem within their friendship group.

“But! if its a group of ‘free thinkers’, then someone might respond differently 😋” wrote one commenter.

“You're overthinking this😭 you want to go just say yes you don't say no they probably will do something else that day,” wrote another user.