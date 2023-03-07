Woman's Alcohol Interlock Goes Off In KFC Drive-Thru, Midway Through Ordering

Posting the video to TikTok, user @meganboon309 captured the embarrassing moment her friend got stuck in a KFC drive-thru.

While they were ordering their finger-lickin' good food, the car's alcohol interlock system triggered, demanding a breath sample to resume driving.

"Sorry, two seconds, I'm so sorry, hold on, this thing, I've got to blow on it, or my car will stop," the driver can be heard saying.

"F***, I'm so sorry, dude it usually doesn't take this long; you're making me nervous."

The employee taking their order was sure to provide some encouragement.

"Nah you're right, you got this," he says.

The driver managed to complete a successful test after multiple attempts.

"You're not telling everyone, are you," the woman asks the KFC employee.

"You are so telling everyone, aren't you?"

An alcohol interlock system prevents a vehicle from starting if alcohol is detected on the driver's breath, where the driver has to blow into a device similar to the ones used by police.

The system will also randomly trigger and must also be passed.

Many in the comments found the situation hilarious.

"Dying at the "Yay it worked" ahahah", one user wrote.

"'You're making me nervous' I can relate," said another.

However, some found the exchange not as amusing.

"I just don't get how anyone is proud to have this", a user said, commenting on the interlock system.

"It's so scary the fact I see so many people with this.." said another.