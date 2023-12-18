The Project

Woman’s $4 Glass Jar Bought At A Thrift Store Sells For Over $150,000

A U.S. woman has found the op shop buy of her life after a glass jar she picked up for a few dollars sold for more than $150,000.

Jessica Vincent was thrift-shopping at a Goodwill store in Hanover County, Virginia, in June when she came across a glass jar.

The green jar had caught her eye, as had the monogrammed ‘M’ on the bottom, which she believed stood for ‘Murano’, an island off Venice. The island was known as the historical home of Italian glassware.

Speaking to the N.Y. Times, Vincent thought it may have significant value.

“I had a sense that it might be a $1,000 or $2,000 piece,” she said.

“But I had no clue how good it actually was until I did a little bit more research.”

Vincent purchased the vase for $3.99 and went home to do more research.

After joining a Facebook group, Vincent was pointed in the direction of the Wright Auction House, after other members suggested it was designed by Italian architect Carlo Scarpa.

After the president of the auction house, Richard Wright saw the photos, he said he had a “good feeling”.

When it went for auction last week, the jar originally bought for $3.99 sold for a whopping US$107,100 (AU$160,000).

Image: Getty/Wright Auction House

