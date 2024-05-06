Woman Wins $1 Million Lotto Twice Within Weeks Of Each Other

Christine Wilson won US$1 million in the ‘Lifetime Millions’’ $50 instant ticket game back in February.

Now, Massachusetts State Lotto has revealed Wilson won another US$1 million on the ‘100X Cash’ $10 instant ticket game.

Due to taxes, Wilson received a one-time payment of US$650,000 for each win.

According to Massachusetts State Lotto, Wilson bought a new car with her first lot of winnings and will put her second win into savings.

Wilson bought the second ticket at the Family Food Mart in Mansfield, which will also receive a US$10,000 bonus for selling a winning ticket.