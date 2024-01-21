Woman Who Took Rocks From Pompeii Claims She Fell Victim To ‘Roman Curse’

The woman took the rocks after she visited southern Italy. She claimed she did not know about the curse when she took the artefacts from the historical city.

Pompeii is a popular tourist destination, after it was destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD.

She sent a letter to the director of Pompeii’s archaeological park when she returned the rocks.

“I didn't know about the curse. I didn't know that I should not take any rocks,” she said.

“Within a year, I got breast cancer. I am a young and healthy female, and doctors said it was 'just bad luck'.”

Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel shared a picture of the letter and the returned rocks on social media.

“Dear anonymous sender of this letter, the pumice stones arrived in Pompeii. Now good luck for your future.”

This is not the first time Zuchtriegel has received stolen artefacts, he told RaiNews24.

“We responded to the lady who wrote to us because her letter is very touching but I remember it: 'Stealing goods from archaeological sites is a crime and we must report everything to the authorities.'

“Many people write to us about the alleged curse and tell us about the misfortunes they have suffered at work, in illness: these are touching and sad things.

“Many write returning objects stolen when they were children, these are thefts that occurred decades ago.”