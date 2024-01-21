The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Who Took Rocks From Pompeii Claims She Fell Victim To ‘Roman Curse’

Woman Who Took Rocks From Pompeii Claims She Fell Victim To ‘Roman Curse’

A tourist claims she has fallen victim to a “Roman Curse” after she took rocks from Pompeii, writing a heart-wrenching letter to explain how she was cursed.

The woman took the rocks after she visited southern Italy. She claimed she did not know about the curse when she took the artefacts from the historical city.

Pompeii is a popular tourist destination, after it was destroyed when Mount Vesuvius erupted in 79AD.

She sent a letter to the director of Pompeii’s archaeological park when she returned the rocks.

“I didn't know about the curse. I didn't know that I should not take any rocks,” she said.

“Within a year, I got breast cancer. I am a young and healthy female, and doctors said it was 'just bad luck'.”

Director Gabriel Zuchtriegel shared a picture of the letter and the returned rocks on social media.

“Dear anonymous sender of this letter, the pumice stones arrived in Pompeii. Now good luck for your future.”

This is not the first time Zuchtriegel has received stolen artefacts, he told RaiNews24.

“We responded to the lady who wrote to us because her letter is very touching but I remember it: 'Stealing goods from archaeological sites is a crime and we must report everything to the authorities.'

“Many people write to us about the alleged curse and tell us about the misfortunes they have suffered at work, in illness: these are touching and sad things.

“Many write returning objects stolen when they were children, these are thefts that occurred decades ago.”

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council
NEXT STORY

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

Advertisement

Related Articles

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council

Statement From Hobsons Bay City Council
Woman Sparks Debate Surrounding The Correct Pronunciation Of ‘Broccoli’

Woman Sparks Debate Surrounding The Correct Pronunciation Of ‘Broccoli’

A woman has sparked a heated debate over the correct pronunciation of the word ‘broccoli’.
Australian Athletes Annoyed At New Olympic Village Rule At Paris 2024

Australian Athletes Annoyed At New Olympic Village Rule At Paris 2024

A new rule will see Australia’s athletes kicked out of the Olympic village after their events are done, and they’re not too happy about the predicament.
Baby Names Like Brooke And Hendrix Are Going Extinct In 2024

Baby Names Like Brooke And Hendrix Are Going Extinct In 2024

It can be difficult finding a name for your baby. Sure, you could just pick your favorite TV character, like Khaleesi, Saul, or Gilligan.
Fans Horrified After Reese Witherspoon Admits She Eats Snow Off Her Car

Fans Horrified After Reese Witherspoon Admits She Eats Snow Off Her Car

Reese Witherspoon has had to defend herself after she filmed how she made “chococinnos” using snow she collected from atop her car.