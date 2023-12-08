Woman Who Threw Burrito At Fast Food Worker Sentenced To Working In A Fast Food Restaurant

Rosemary Hayne, 39, was sentenced to three months in jail for the assault by an Ohio judge, but could have the sentence shortened to 60 days if she agreed to work in a fast food restaurant.

Speaking to 'As It Happens', the victim, Emily Russell, said she was "truly happy with the outcome".

"I honestly thought she was going to get a slap on the wrist and nothing of it," Russell said.

"Having her have to walk in my shoes, and go to jail, I think it's a perfect outcome."

The lawyer for Hayne told CBC his client is grateful for the opportunity to get a job to reduce her sentence and demonstrate her true remorse for her behaviour at Chipotle".

"She truly regrets her actions and the pain that it caused," he said.