Woman Who Just Turned 100 Shares Her Secrets To Live A Long Life

If you had the secret to living until 100, would you keep it to yourself?

Well, lucky for us, a 100-year-old woman has generously shared with the world her tips on how to reach the coveted milestone.

Residing in Florida, the retirement capital of the US, Shirley Goodman has leant hard into the stereotypical retiree lifestyle.

When you think of Florida, you think of older people in brightly coloured tracksuits with matching visors. And they’re onto something here because Goodman’s lifestyle is the epitome of this outfit: comfortable, active and fun.

Every single day she practices yoga, does line-dancing and eats chocolate after each meal.

Goodman credits her love of physical activity and the love of her family for her longevity.

“I attribute (my longevity) mostly to two things. One is my family - I have a wonderful, devoted family. And the jazz, the music down here in Sarasota, and my tap dancing, that’s what keeps me going,” she told TODAY.

“I would advise people, if they like music at all, to keep it in their lives and don’t just sit at home in a rocking chair.”

“My legs are still working. I’m an optimist. I try to do positive thinking all the time. That’s very important. I have a bracelet that says ‘Positivity’ on it. I wear it every day and I try to stay positive."

Yoga is a daily activity for Goodman, but her greatest joy comes from dancing.

Her passion for dancing has led her to become an online sensation as ‘The Dancing Nana’.

She has, however, danced for most of her life, being taught to dance by her dad at 8 years of age, and then opening her own dancing school at 17.