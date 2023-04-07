The Project

Woman Who Dreamt Of Lotto Numbers Wins The Jackpot, Taking Home $5.5 Million

A Malaysian store owner has just won the lottery after claiming the winning numbers repeatedly came to her in a dream.

A Malaysian shopowner who recently won the lotto has claimed she repeatedly saw the winning numbers 3887 and 5785 in her dreams and reality. 

"The number 5785 kept showing up in my dreams, and I just had to try my luck to purchase this number," she told the Malay Mail

She then recounted a trip to see her relatives, where she saw many cars with the number plate 3887. 

Following her instincts, the woman "decided to purchase the System Bet-8, giving eight sets of numbers to increase [her] chances".

It's safe to say she was in disbelief when both of the numbers she had chosen were drawn.

"Being a business shop owner, it's a seven-day job for me. I have not taken a vacation in years. I would love to spend time with my family, and now, I finally can," she said. 

The woman added that she plans to donate some of her winnings to charity.

