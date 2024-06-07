The Project

Woman Who Claims To Have Inspired ‘Baby Reindeer’ Sues Netflix

A woman claiming to have inspired the hit TV series Baby Reindeer has filed a defamation lawsuit against Netflix.

Fiona Harvey is seeking at least $US170 million ($A255 million).

She has accused the streaming platform of defamation, intentional infliction of emotional distress, negligence, gross negligence, and violations of her right of publicity in the lawsuit filed at the Californian federal court.

It comes after she claimed to be the inspiration behind the character of Martha Scott, who stalks Richard Gadd's character Donny Dunn after he serves her a free cup of tea in the pub where he works.

The show is said to be based on the real-life experiences of comedian and writer Gadd. After the show aired, he asked viewers not to speculate over the real people who inspired the series.

In the new lawsuit, Harvey has accused Netflix of spreading "brutal lies", including that she is a "twice convicted stalker who was sentenced to five years in prison".

"Defendants told these lies, and never stopped, because it was a better story than the truth, and better stories made money," it states.

"As a result of defendants' lies, malfeasance and utterly reckless misconduct, Harvey's life had been ruined."

The court documents allege Netflix "did literally nothing" to confirm that the story represented was true, stating that "Harvey has never been convicted of any crime and has never been to prison".

The lawsuit seeks actual damages and compensatory damages at $US50 million ($A75 million) each; punitive damages at $US20 million ($A30 million); as well as "all profits" from Baby Reindeer at $US50 million ($A75 million).

Image: Netflix/Piers Morgan Uncensored

With AAP.

