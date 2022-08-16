Woman Who Bought Her Dream Home Accidentally Bought Entire Neighbourhood

The unnamed, Nevada-based homeowner had just purchased her dream home, but upon filling the required paperwork, she was informed there was a major error and that she was now the proud owner of an additional 84 properties and two common spaces.

The documents stated that she legally owns “lots one through 85… and Common Areas A and B” due to a copy and paste error from the building company.

The new homeowner originally bought her house for USD $594,481 (AUD $845,755). Due to the mishap, her new properties are estimated to be worth around USD $50 million (AUD $70 million).

That is one big street party you can have.

Chief deputy assessor for Washoe County Cori Burke stated that the issue occurred from a typo made by Westminster Title, a firm who is situated in Nevada, as reported by The Reno Gazette Journal.

"It appears Westminster Title out of Las Vegas may have copied and pasted a legal description from another Toll Brothers transfer when preparing (the homebuyer's) deed for recordation,” Bourke said.

"Because it was pretty clear a mistake was made, our assessment services division reached out to Westminster Title right away so they could begin working on correcting the chain of title for the 86 properties transferred in error."

Burke added that the case would be a “loser in court” due to the simplicity of the copy and paste function used by the building company.

"This particular case is just a little more interesting because of the number of lots involved,” she explained further

"It is cut-and-dry for us, but we only see the recorded documents, not what the title company goes through to get clear title.

"I think someone could try to make things difficult. However, the title company also has the offer and acceptance for the purchase on file, so the intent is pretty clear."

It is currently being reported by the Daily Mail that there are currently no signs the homeowner has halted the process in transferring the properties back to the building company.