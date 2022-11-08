Woman Washes Toilet Brush In Her Dishwasher And People Are Little Disgusted

Over the last couple of years, we've all had to learn a lot about preventing the transmissibility of infectious diseases.

We've been washing out hands, wearing masks, and some of us even got vaccinated and now enjoy the benefits of superfast 5G reception.

However, some people might not have learned enough about the importance of reducing microbial spread.

One anonymous woman on Mumsnet has revealed that if you ever get invited over to her place for dinner, you might want to bring your own cutlery.

"I clean my toilet brush in the dishwasher every few months. I just put the brush and holder in, on their own, on a hot wash, and they come out like new," the post reads.

This admission is, in and of itself, insane.

What is the purpose of washing a toilet brush that is literally going to go straight back into the toilet?

The post continues: "A friend popped by this morning for coffee, and I opened the dishwasher to get out a couple of mugs, forgetting that I had put the toilet items in last night."

"She totally freaked out, saying this is totally disgusting, and re-washed the mugs I had then taken out from the cupboard AND poured boiling water on them before she would allow me to make her coffee!!"

The post concludes with this question to her fellow mums: "Was my friend being unreasonable? The mugs and loo brush were washed in separate loads!! The items are all clean."

I, too, believe that this friend was, indeed, being unreasonable.

The reasonable response would be to leave that house immediately and cease all contact with this anonymous woman who is almost certainly going to be patient zero of the next pandemic.

To stay there and drink coffee out of a mug that has been in close proximity to the contents of this lady's toilet brush is truly insane behaviour that cannot be condemned strongly enough.

If this mother was hoping for support from the Internet, she came to the wrong forum.

Fellow mothers commented that this practice was "utterly rank" and "absolutely disgusting".

However, there was one commenter who seemed to condone the practice: "It's fine. My ex-partner used to do the same. We're both still alive. And still friends."

Of course, they're still friends. When you've done something that gross together, it creates a bond with your significant other that can never be truly broken.

It's like when you and your partner eat five-day-old pizza for breakfast; the shamefulness of the act is what brings you closer together (not speaking from experience or anything).

There might be a medical advantage to this woman's practice. Previous studies have shown that kids raised in households without dishwashers tend to have more robust immune systems.

The theory behind this is that their cutlery and plates tend to have more microbes on them, and this greater exposure throughout childhood helps children to develop stronger antibodies to potential pathogens.

Which is fantastic news for the kids of this anonymous woman. If they have managed to survive to this point, eating off poo-soaked plates, their immune systems are going to be unstoppable.