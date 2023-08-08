Woman Was Forced To Buy Every Bag Of Peanuts After Airline Ignores Her Severe Allergy

Leah Williams was on a Eurowings flight that was headed to Düsseldorf, Germany from London’s Heathrow Airport when she asked the crew if they could tell other passengers to not buy or eat any peanuts. The crew happily obliged.

Williams has a severe peanut allergy that can send her into anaphylactic shock. Not only that, but she even breaks out in hives if she is near a packet of open peanuts.

However, it was on the flight back to London that it seemed the crew were not accommodating to her allergy. Williams said the cabin crew refused to make an announcement about her allergy, citing that it was against the airline’s policy.

“He wasn’t even looking me in the eye. I think he was getting frustrated I was holding up the line,” she told Insider.

She then told the crew that she had no choice but to buy every single packet of peanuts on the flight to prevent people from opening them and triggering a reaction.

“The stewards looked at me blankly like I was crazy and said, ‘But there is a lot, we’ll have to count them all.’ I said, ‘Please do count them and I will pay for them all, seeing as you have left me with no choice.’”

Williams ended up paying €168 ($AU 280) on peanuts.

“The worst thing was they actually asked if I wanted to take the peanuts, and I said obviously not,” she said, adding that they put the packets in a bag at the front of the cabin.

“Ultimately, the best outcome, and my aim for this, is for Eurowings to change or update their policy and not sell peanuts on their flight,” she added.

“Eurowings should be ashamed of how they handled this situation and for the way they made me feel.”

A Eurowings representative told Insider,“ We are very sorry that the flight with us did not go as smoothly as desired and we regret any inconvenience this has caused Leah Williams."