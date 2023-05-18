The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Wants To Ask For Her Baby Shower Gift Back After Her Friend Had A Miscarriage, Sparking Outrage

Woman Wants To Ask For Her Baby Shower Gift Back After Her Friend Had A Miscarriage, Sparking Outrage

In a very strange Reddit post, a woman sparked absolute outrage by asking if it was okay to ask her friend to return a baby shower gift after experiencing a miscarriage.

“It seems cruel but I’d rather it go to someone else who can use it.”

The user posted it to the popular Reddit forum, “Am I The Asshole”, titling the post, “AITA for asking our friend to return a baby shower gift after a miscarriage?”

“My husband has a long-term family friend named Jen. Jen and I aren’t friends at all but we are friendly when we see each other. When Jen had her first kid my husband purchased a fairly expensive item off of her baby shower registry as a gift (around $200-$300). I had no issue with the gift or how much he spent, it was a nice item to gift her and we were excited for her to grow her family with her husband.”

“Fast forward a few years, Jen and her husband are high earners, both making over six figures. Jen announced she was pregnant again very early on and sent my husband her baby shower registry with her announcement text which was full of high-priced items.”

The Reddit user explains that she thought it was strange that her friend was going all out for her second baby, thinking that most families would reuse items from their first pregnancy.

“My husband spent around $400 on a gift for her, fine with me. A few weeks later Jen had a traumatic miscarriage. I won't get into the details but she was devastated and the cause of the loss likely means she won't be able to carry future pregnancies to term. It's incredibly sad and while I'm not close with Jen my heart hurts for her.”

She acknowledges that she thinks asking to return the gift seems cruel, but $400 is a lot of money for an item that won’t be used.

The top comment on this post had over 12,000 likes that said that she was in the wrong, “YTA it was a gift. It shouldn’t come with terms and conditions. You gave it away. It’s gone.”

“She’s just lost her baby and her fertility. Don’t kick someone when they’re down. When she’s ready, she will probably sell your gift and use the money for something else, hopefully, something that brings her joy,” another user wrote.

Many also said that the couple should not have spent so much on a gift if it was going to be an issue.

“You decided to spend a lot of money on a gift so maybe give less in the future if you are going to feel resentful later. But do NOT add to this woman’s pain so you can get your money back. That’s monstrous,” one user wrote.

“There’s no tactful way to ask for it back without it looking petty and greedy, so just let it go,” another said.

At least this woman had two brain cells to rub together to ask someone about this before completely traumatising another human being.

If you find yourself in need of help or support after a miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death, SANDS is available 24/7 at 1300 308 307.

Couple Goes Viral After They Both Surprised Each Other With Puppies
NEXT STORY

Couple Goes Viral After They Both Surprised Each Other With Puppies

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple Goes Viral After They Both Surprised Each Other With Puppies

Couple Goes Viral After They Both Surprised Each Other With Puppies

In a TikTok video that has gone viral, a couple from the US gave each other the ultimate gift when they surprised one another with a puppy that they’ve always wanted.
Survey Finds People Are Way Too Tired To Pick Up Healthy Habits

Survey Finds People Are Way Too Tired To Pick Up Healthy Habits

A UK survey has found that people are feeling too tired to exercise or change their diets.
Qantas Will Now Let You Buy The Seat Next To You

Qantas Will Now Let You Buy The Seat Next To You

Qantas is now allowing passengers to pay for a bit of extra space with their new ‘Neighbour Free’ program that lets you buy the seat next to you.
U.S To Launch New Season Of The Bachelor For Older Singles

U.S To Launch New Season Of The Bachelor For Older Singles

The Golden Bachelor is coming.
Montana Becomes First US State To Ban TikTok From Operating

Montana Becomes First US State To Ban TikTok From Operating

Montana governor Greg Gianforte has signed legislation to ban the Chinese-owned TikTok from operating, making it the first US state to ban the popular short video app.