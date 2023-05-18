Woman Wants To Ask For Her Baby Shower Gift Back After Her Friend Had A Miscarriage, Sparking Outrage

“It seems cruel but I’d rather it go to someone else who can use it.”

The user posted it to the popular Reddit forum, “Am I The Asshole”, titling the post, “AITA for asking our friend to return a baby shower gift after a miscarriage?”

“My husband has a long-term family friend named Jen. Jen and I aren’t friends at all but we are friendly when we see each other. When Jen had her first kid my husband purchased a fairly expensive item off of her baby shower registry as a gift (around $200-$300). I had no issue with the gift or how much he spent, it was a nice item to gift her and we were excited for her to grow her family with her husband.”

“Fast forward a few years, Jen and her husband are high earners, both making over six figures. Jen announced she was pregnant again very early on and sent my husband her baby shower registry with her announcement text which was full of high-priced items.”

The Reddit user explains that she thought it was strange that her friend was going all out for her second baby, thinking that most families would reuse items from their first pregnancy.

“My husband spent around $400 on a gift for her, fine with me. A few weeks later Jen had a traumatic miscarriage. I won't get into the details but she was devastated and the cause of the loss likely means she won't be able to carry future pregnancies to term. It's incredibly sad and while I'm not close with Jen my heart hurts for her.”

She acknowledges that she thinks asking to return the gift seems cruel, but $400 is a lot of money for an item that won’t be used.

The top comment on this post had over 12,000 likes that said that she was in the wrong, “YTA it was a gift. It shouldn’t come with terms and conditions. You gave it away. It’s gone.”

“She’s just lost her baby and her fertility. Don’t kick someone when they’re down. When she’s ready, she will probably sell your gift and use the money for something else, hopefully, something that brings her joy,” another user wrote.

Many also said that the couple should not have spent so much on a gift if it was going to be an issue.

“You decided to spend a lot of money on a gift so maybe give less in the future if you are going to feel resentful later. But do NOT add to this woman’s pain so you can get your money back. That’s monstrous,” one user wrote.

“There’s no tactful way to ask for it back without it looking petty and greedy, so just let it go,” another said.

At least this woman had two brain cells to rub together to ask someone about this before completely traumatising another human being.

If you find yourself in need of help or support after a miscarriage, stillbirth or newborn death, SANDS is available 24/7 at 1300 308 307.