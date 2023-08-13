The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Wakes Up On Flight To Find Their Socks Used As A Canvas, Sparking Debate On The Internet

Woman Wakes Up On Flight To Find Their Socks Used As A Canvas, Sparking Debate On The Internet

The passenger dozed off, as is her God-given right as someone aboard a plane who isn’t the pilot, only to wake from her slumber to discover that a child had used her white sock as a canvas.

A child, so you know the artwork was subpar. Oh you’d be livid wouldn’t you? You might. I wouldn’t because anything that touches my feet while I’m asleep gets an autonomous kick. I’m not a violent person but ask my cat what happens if you go near my feet after I’ve dozed off. 

London-based travel blogger, Julie Valentine, originally posted the video with the caption, “I woke up to some random kind drawing on my white socks…”  which was then re-shared on the Passenger Shaming Instagram account. 

People were quick to point out that she had been resting her feet on the child’s arm rest that was in front of her. 

 “Keep your socks inside of your shoes. This is public transportation, not your personal spa day,” one person commented. 

“This is adorable. Can you match the other sock for me too, please?” another commented in jest.

So where are we on this so far? The kid’s in the wrong? Or the parent for not supervising the child after handing them enough art supplies to keep them busy for the long haul flight?

That’s roughly where I was. Poor passengers and so on. 

Then I discovered that she had kicked off her shoes and pushed her foot onto the armrest in front of her. I wouldn’t be able to control myself if someone’s foot snuck onto my armrest while I’m just minding my business and watching a movie. 

I was going to say “so think twice before you take your shoes off and stick them in someone else’s personal space” but if that’s your thing, clearly you don’t think much at all. 

 

Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises To 89
NEXT STORY

Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises To 89

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises To 89

    Maui Wildfires Death Toll Rises To 89

    At least 89 people have died from the devastating Maui wildfires, with the death toll expected to rise as search and rescue operations continue.
    Matildas In World Cup Semi-Final After Historic Win Over France

    Matildas In World Cup Semi-Final After Historic Win Over France

    Our Matildas have made history, beating out France in a nail-biting, breath-taking penalty shootout to make it to the World Cup semi-finals.
    Statement From Department Of Home Affairs

    Statement From Department Of Home Affairs

    Statement From Department Of Home Affairs
    Man Says He Saves Money By Living On Cruise Ship

    Man Says He Saves Money By Living On Cruise Ship

    The cost of living is sending us all a bit loopy these days, but for one bloke, it’s sending him on a three-year long cruise.
    Woman Drops Out Of Being A Bridesmaid After Bride Tried To Charge Her $10,000 To Attend Wedding

    Woman Drops Out Of Being A Bridesmaid After Bride Tried To Charge Her $10,000 To Attend Wedding

    One woman has left the internet shocked after revealing she dropped out of being a bridesmaid after the bride required her to spend $10,000 to be part of the wedding.