Woman Wakes Up On Flight To Find Their Socks Used As A Canvas, Sparking Debate On The Internet

A child, so you know the artwork was subpar. Oh you’d be livid wouldn’t you? You might. I wouldn’t because anything that touches my feet while I’m asleep gets an autonomous kick. I’m not a violent person but ask my cat what happens if you go near my feet after I’ve dozed off.

London-based travel blogger, Julie Valentine, originally posted the video with the caption, “I woke up to some random kind drawing on my white socks…” which was then re-shared on the Passenger Shaming Instagram account.

People were quick to point out that she had been resting her feet on the child’s arm rest that was in front of her.

“Keep your socks inside of your shoes. This is public transportation, not your personal spa day,” one person commented.

“This is adorable. Can you match the other sock for me too, please?” another commented in jest.

So where are we on this so far? The kid’s in the wrong? Or the parent for not supervising the child after handing them enough art supplies to keep them busy for the long haul flight?

That’s roughly where I was. Poor passengers and so on.

Then I discovered that she had kicked off her shoes and pushed her foot onto the armrest in front of her. I wouldn’t be able to control myself if someone’s foot snuck onto my armrest while I’m just minding my business and watching a movie.

I was going to say “so think twice before you take your shoes off and stick them in someone else’s personal space” but if that’s your thing, clearly you don’t think much at all.