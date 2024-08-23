The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Woman uses Apple AirTag to catch mail thieves

Woman uses Apple AirTag to catch mail thieves

Two people suspected of several mail thefts have been tracked and arrested after a Californian woman posted an Apple Airtag to herself.

A Californian woman fed up with packages getting stolen from her post office box sent an Apple AirTag to herself in a cunning plan to track down the suspected thief. It worked.

The woman had previously had several items stolen from her mailbox at the Los Alamos Post Office when she came up with the idea, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office aid. 

Apple's AirTags have become popular items since their 2021 release, helping users keep tabs on the location of anything from their lost keys to wallets and luggage.

Sheriff's deputies were called to the post office where the woman told officials her mail had been stolen again — including the package with the AirTag.

Law enforcement tracked the AirTag to a block in Santa Maria, about 26 kilometres from the post office and arrested two suspects — a 27-year-old woman from Santa Maria and a 37-year-old man from Riverside. 

They located the package with the AirTag among the victim's mail, as well as items believed to have been stolen from more than a dozen other people, the department said.

The two suspects were booked in jail on charges of possession of cheques with intent to commit fraud, conspiracy, and identity and credit card theft. The 37-year-old was also booked on a burglary charge and several other theft warrants from Riverside County.

The sheriff's department commended the mail theft victim for contacting law enforcement so they could apprehend the suspects rather than attempting to contact them on her own.

With AAP. 

Banning trans woman from app was discrimination
NEXT STORY

Banning trans woman from app was discrimination

Advertisement

Related Articles

Banning trans woman from app was discrimination

Banning trans woman from app was discrimination

A major transgender rights case revolving around the question of "what is a woman?" has been decided against the founder of a females-only app.
Dozens Evacuated Off Sea World Roller Coaster After Malfunction

Dozens Evacuated Off Sea World Roller Coaster After Malfunction

Dozens have been evacuated from the Leviathan roller coaster at Sea World on the Gold Coast.
Jetstar Passenger Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit

Jetstar Passenger Arrested After Opening Emergency Exit

A Jetstar passenger has been arrested over a dramatic and frightening incident at Melbourne Airport and remains in hospital, undergoing assessment.
Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis

Statements Regarding WA’s Bursting Water Pipe Crisis
Bride and groom ask guests to join them at nightclub after ceremony

Bride and groom ask guests to join them at nightclub after ceremony

A bride and groom have come up with a unique way of cutting wedding costs, inviting guests to join them at a crowded nightclub after the ceremony instead of hosting a reception.