Woman Uninvites Friend From Birthday Dinner After She Insists On Bringing Her Child

The woman took to the Am I the Asshole subreddit to question whether she was out of line for banning her friend, Missy, from attending her birthday dinner unless she left her child with a babysitter.

The woman explained in her post that her friends had hired out a private room at a restaurant with a bar for her birthday, and "The plan was to get a bit tipsy and order appetizers."

"My husband and I have a 3-year-old, but we're hiring a babysitter for the night," the woman explained, adding, "My other friend, Missy, has a 5-year-old daughter. She mentioned she was going to bring her. I offered to pay my babysitter extra to watch her daughter. Missy said no because her daughter is in daycare all day, and she doesn't want her to have to then be with a sitter."

"I said I understand but I don't think it's appropriate for her to come," the post continued, with the woman explaining the adults would likely "get rowdy".

The woman went on to say that Missy's daughter is "like a lot of 5 year olds: she doesn't sit still, wants to run over the place. Missy admits she doesn't bring her out to restaurants much because she doesn't know how to act. But I also know Missy will just sort of let her as she's very permissive."

Missy refused to attend without her daughter, which the woman said she completely understands, adding "There are events I have missed because I don't want to leave my daughter and the group understands as we all have kids."

The woman told Missy that they could have lunch at another time but "absolutely will not allow her to come into the private room."

Commenters were quick to throw their support behind the woman, one person saying "You tried to accommodate her and it didn't work for her. Not all events are appropriate for children, that is the case here, this isn't a case of excluding her."

"You're being a responsible person and a good friend... there's really nothing more anyone could do in this situation. If your friend doesn't realize this, it's on her," said another.