Woman Tries To Sue Boyfriend For Not Giving Her A Ride To The Airport

The woman had booked flights with her friends to see a concert. According to court documents released by the Tribunal, the boyfriend had apparently agreed to take her to the airport and stay at her house to look after her two dogs while she was away.

The Kiwi woman had messaged her boyfriend of six-and-a-half years the day before, explaining that she would need to be picked up before 10.15am the next morning in order to make the flight.

However, he never arrived the next day and she missed her flight. This meant she had to delay her travel plans by a day and organise to put her dogs in a kennel.

The anonymous woman asked for all the costs to be reimbursed, including the ferry tickets she paid for her and her boyfriend to go on a holiday on a different occasion.

She claimed that the man “enjoyed staying at her house” explaining that he had looked after her dogs before.

Unfortunately for the woman, the tribunal referee found that the agreement could not be enforced as there were insufficient grounds for the verbal contract.

“Partners, friends and colleagues make social arrangements, but it is unlikely they can be legally enforced unless the parties perform some act that demonstrates an intention that they will be bound by their promises,” Tribunal referee Krysia Cowie said.

“When friends fail to keep their promises, the other person may suffer a financial consequence but it may be that they cannot be compensated for that loss.

“There are many examples of friends who have let their friend down, however, the courts have maintained that it is a non-recoverable loss unless the promise went beyond being a favour between friends and becomes a promise that they intend to be bound by.”

The referee found that “the nature of the promises were exchanged as a normal give and take in an intimate relationship” and did not meet the standard of being a verbal contract.