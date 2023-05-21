The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Tried To Beat Baggage Limits By Putting On All Of Her Clothes But Got Fined Anyway In A Hilarious Ordeal

Woman Tried To Beat Baggage Limits By Putting On All Of Her Clothes But Got Fined Anyway In A Hilarious Ordeal

Travelling from Melbourne to Adelaide, Adriana Ocampo tried to avoid paying Jetstar’s $65 fine for exceeding weight restrictions for her carry-on luggage by putting on almost all of her clothes.

Ocampo and her travelling companion realised that their luggage weighed twice as much as the allowed weight. So they proceeded to put on about five-and-a-half kilograms of clothing each.

“They said the fine was $65 and we didn’t feel like spending $65 so we went back and put more clothes on,” she explained to South West News Service.

“When we went to board, we saw them pulling out a trolley with a scale.

“We thought the only way we can take the weight off our bags is if we put it on ourselves so we started putting on our jackets and coats but we were still over the limit.”

“I looked like a bear. I’m small and petite and I looked the complete opposite. It reminded me of the boy from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Ocampo said it was “hysterical” and she was “laughing so much”.

“As well as layers of jackets and jumpers, I had baggy trousers on and I was stuffing t-shirts and my iPad in them. I had about six layers on and stuff in my pockets,” she said.

“I only had a couple of things left in my luggage like two pairs of shoes, a bag, a pair of jeans and a a couple of socks. We went over again and were the only people at the gate.”

Although they got their bags to weigh under 7kgs, they still had to pay the $65 fine.

“Everyone in line was staring at us and laughing at us, it was kind of embarrassing. People were annoyed that we were holding the plane up.”

A Jetstar Airways spokesperson said of the ordeal, “While we certainly see the funny side, we have limits to carry-on to make it fair for everyone.

“Keeping track of how much baggage passengers bring on board means everyone has room for their belongings and we’re meeting our safety requirements."

@feeling.luckiAnd to add to this they cancelled the flight we had before this one♬ Keep Dat Nigga - iCandy
‘Traumatised’ Orca Could Be Teaching Other Killer Whales To Attack Boats
NEXT STORY

‘Traumatised’ Orca Could Be Teaching Other Killer Whales To Attack Boats

Advertisement

Related Articles

‘Traumatised’ Orca Could Be Teaching Other Killer Whales To Attack Boats

‘Traumatised’ Orca Could Be Teaching Other Killer Whales To Attack Boats

It appears killer whales may be teaching their young to attack and capsize boats, according to multiple eyewitnesses in Europe.
One Year Of Labor And Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

One Year Of Labor And Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

It’s been one year since Anthony Albanese and Labor won the federal election, so how has their first year in power gone?
Kid In 400-Year-Old Painting Looks Like They’re Wearing Nike Air Anachronisms

Kid In 400-Year-Old Painting Looks Like They’re Wearing Nike Air Anachronisms

Some people are believing time travel is real after noticing a pair of Nike shoes in a 400-year-old painting.
More Than 70 Per Cent Of Americans Have Cheated At A Bachelor Or Bachelorette Party

More Than 70 Per Cent Of Americans Have Cheated At A Bachelor Or Bachelorette Party

According to a new survey a lot of Americans have cheated on their partner at a Bachelor or Bachelorette party!
Bunnings To Offer Full-Time Workers A Four-Day Work Week In Australian-First Trial

Bunnings To Offer Full-Time Workers A Four-Day Work Week In Australian-First Trial

Thousands of Bunnings employees will be the first retail employees in Australia to trial a four-day working week.