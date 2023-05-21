Woman Tried To Beat Baggage Limits By Putting On All Of Her Clothes But Got Fined Anyway In A Hilarious Ordeal

Ocampo and her travelling companion realised that their luggage weighed twice as much as the allowed weight. So they proceeded to put on about five-and-a-half kilograms of clothing each.

“They said the fine was $65 and we didn’t feel like spending $65 so we went back and put more clothes on,” she explained to South West News Service.

“When we went to board, we saw them pulling out a trolley with a scale.

“We thought the only way we can take the weight off our bags is if we put it on ourselves so we started putting on our jackets and coats but we were still over the limit.”

“I looked like a bear. I’m small and petite and I looked the complete opposite. It reminded me of the boy from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

Ocampo said it was “hysterical” and she was “laughing so much”.

“As well as layers of jackets and jumpers, I had baggy trousers on and I was stuffing t-shirts and my iPad in them. I had about six layers on and stuff in my pockets,” she said.

“I only had a couple of things left in my luggage like two pairs of shoes, a bag, a pair of jeans and a a couple of socks. We went over again and were the only people at the gate.”

Although they got their bags to weigh under 7kgs, they still had to pay the $65 fine.

“Everyone in line was staring at us and laughing at us, it was kind of embarrassing. People were annoyed that we were holding the plane up.”

A Jetstar Airways spokesperson said of the ordeal, “While we certainly see the funny side, we have limits to carry-on to make it fair for everyone.

“Keeping track of how much baggage passengers bring on board means everyone has room for their belongings and we’re meeting our safety requirements."