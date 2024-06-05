Woman Throws Milkshake At UK Pollie Nigel Farage Because 'He's An Arse'

On Monday, Farage produced the biggest shock of the campaign by announcing he would head Reform and run in the election, a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails Labour badly in surveys.

Shortly after he launched his campaign in the seat of Clacton-on-Sea, southeast England, a woman threw a large cup of an apparent milkshake over him as he left a pub, footage posted on social media showed.

He appeared unharmed as he was led away by security and later posed smiling in a video posted on X holding a McDonald's cup and joking: "My milkshake brings all the people to the rally."

Police said they had arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assault.

The woman, Victoria Thomas-Bowen, told The Sun she did it because he’s “arse”, while saying to the BBC she did it because she "just felt like it".

"He doesn't stand for me, he doesn't represent anything I believe in or any of the people around here," she said.

"He doesn't represent us – he's not from here."

Richard Tice, chairman of Reform, called the attacker a "juvenile moron", saying his party would not be intimidated and the incident would help it win hundreds of thousands more votes.

Farage is best known for helping to lead a successful campaign in 2016 for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, and his popularity has put pressure on a succession of Conservative leaders to be tougher on immigration.

