The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
Watch 10 LIVEArticles
More
Back

Woman Throws Milkshake At UK Pollie Nigel Farage Because 'He's An Arse'

Woman Throws Milkshake At UK Pollie Nigel Farage Because 'He's An Arse'

Nigel Farage, the new leader of the UK's populist Reform Party and thorn in the side of the governing Conservatives, has been doused with a drink in his first full day of campaigning for a seat in parliament in the July 4 ele

On Monday, Farage produced the biggest shock of the campaign by announcing he would head Reform and run in the election, a major blow to Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, whose Conservative Party trails Labour badly in surveys.

Shortly after he launched his campaign in the seat of Clacton-on-Sea, southeast England, a woman threw a large cup of an apparent milkshake over him as he left a pub, footage posted on social media showed.

He appeared unharmed as he was led away by security and later posed smiling in a video posted on X holding a McDonald's cup and joking: "My milkshake brings all the people to the rally."

Police said they had arrested a 25-year-old woman on suspicion of assault.

The woman, Victoria Thomas-Bowen, told The Sun she did it because he’s “arse”, while saying to the BBC she did it because she "just felt like it".

"He doesn't stand for me, he doesn't represent anything I believe in or any of the people around here," she said.

"He doesn't represent us – he's not from here."

Richard Tice, chairman of Reform, called the attacker a "juvenile moron", saying his party would not be intimidated and the incident would help it win hundreds of thousands more votes.

Farage is best known for helping to lead a successful campaign in 2016 for the United Kingdom to leave the European Union, and his popularity has put pressure on a succession of Conservative leaders to be tougher on immigration.

With AAP.

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped
NEXT STORY

The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    The Incredible Place Decommissioned Cruise Ships Go To Be Scrapped

    From fun ship to done ship.
    eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

    eSafety Commissioner Drops Case Against X Over Church Stabbing Videos

    Social media giant X has hailed the Australian internet watchdog's decision to drop a court battle over videos of a Sydney church stabbing as a win for freedom of speech.
    Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

    Amazonian Tribe Gets Internet For The First Time & Gets Hooked On 'Adult Content'

    While connecting to the internet in Australia can sometimes feel like a never-ending frustration, for one remote Amazonian tribe, it's gone from a dream come true into something of a nightmare.
    U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

    U.S. Woman Pronounced Dead Later Found Alive At Funeral Home

    A U.S. woman who was declared dead at a nursing home was found alive hours later.
    Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

    Instagram Testing Unskippable Ads As People Scroll Their Feeds

    Instagram is joining the trend of unskippable ads, as it tests the feature across the app.