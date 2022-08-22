Woman Sues Aldi After Suffering A Broken Hip In Frenzied TV Sale

The 73-year-old woman was hit by another customer’s trolley while attempting to participate in a TV sale at an Aldi store in Corio.

The woman, who has asked not to be named, required surgery on her hip after she was knocked down.

The woman suffered an intracapsular fracture of the neck of the left femur and ongoing trochanteric bursitis that has left her with limited mobility. She also suffered from depression and anxiety following the incident.

As reported by The Herald Sun, the woman said in a statement of claim filed in the County Court, that staff at the store failed to control the crowd and encouraged customers to use trolleys in a “dangerous manner”.

Jodie Harris, Arnold Thomas & Becker Lawyers principal, is representing the woman and told The Herald Sun the store was “obliged” to provide a safe environment for shoppers during an event that was heavily advertised.

“When businesses promote ‘sale’ days and create intense competition for their goods, this needs to be balanced with appropriate systems and processes to control the crowds and their emotions on the day,” Harris told The Herald Sun.

“At all relevant times, Aldi owed a duty of care to our client to prevent a foreseeable risk of injury.”

Aldi has yet to file a defence in court.