Woman Stunned to Witness Date Eating Food From Stranger’s Plates

Her date ate the leftovers from another table.

Yes, you read that correctly: he ate the scraps of food that remained on an uncleared table with the mouth on his face.

Brace yourself for how it all went down; The pair met at a pub for lunch, and the man said he didn’t need to read the menu because he was happy to eat what was left on the table next to them.

The woman offered to pay for his lunch, but he flatly refused and proceeded to eat the leftover cold toast and wrinkled sausages from the filthy plates of strangers.

The woman watched on as he scoffed his face with the discarded food, listening to him explain that he hated seeing food go to waste.

The woman took to the internet asking people if this behaviour was normal, and she was met with a tirade of common sense suggesting that this is in no way acceptable, especially on a date.

What makes matters worse is the poor woman had been seeing this monster for months before the atrocious act, which means she had no idea just how revolting his mouth was.

Chances are, she kissed that mouth with her own mouth.

There are no words that can articulate the betrayal she must have felt when she witnessed this.

So if you go on a bad date soon, and some of us will, take a moment to be grateful that they aren’t eating someone else’s scraps.