Woman Spreads Brother’s Ashes In Ibiza Club Pool

A woman has gone viral on social media after spreading her brother's ashes in a swimming pool at an Ibiza club.

Now, that’s a peak 2023 sentence, if I ever heard one!

 The ashes were scattered at Ushuaia Ibiza Beach Hotel, which is an adults-only venue within the seaside resort of Playa d’en Bossa. 

It’s massively popular with tourists and past pool parties have featured world-renowned DJs such as Calvin Harris and David Guetta.

So popular it seems that people want to spend their afterlife there.

Sharing a video to TikTok, the woman dances along to the DJ pumping tunes in a shallow pool filled with people, before dropping some ashy powder into the water. 

The video is captioned “Just me sprinkling my brother about Ushuaia”.

Who wouldn’t want to be at a pool party for all eternity? 

Well, many people on the internet it seems. A lot of folks were left horrified after watching the incident and left disapproving comments.

However, some didn’t see anything wrong with it, with one person commenting that “wouldn’t mind having my ashes scattered at Ushuaia”.

So, while some say her actions are ‘disgusting’ it won’t be a surprise if she’s started a new Tik Tok ‘ash scattering’ dance trend. 

Actor Hugh Jackman and his Deborra- Lee Furness have amicably separated after nearly 30 years together.
I was actually just lining up to wash my hands.
I was actually just lining up to wash my hands.