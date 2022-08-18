Woman Spends Days Tracking Stolen AirPods Before Confronting Thief

Juliette Fox used Apple’s tracking technology to locate the AirPods that she claimed had gone missing after visiting family and friends in Melbourne.

The accuracy of the tech allowed Ms Fox to ascertain the thief’s movements with such precision that it led her to their apartment and their workplace, where she filmed the confrontation and posted it to social media.

The alleged thief reluctantly returned the earphones to Ms Fox and tried to blame her partner for the “misunderstanding”.

“We’re aware of a social media video that makes reference to a Woolworth's team member and are looking into it,” a spokesperson for Woolworths, where the alleged works and was confronted, said.

While I’m sure Ms Fox will be relieved to have her headphones back, I personally would be cleaning them thoroughly in case any of that wax in the earpiece wasn’t mine.