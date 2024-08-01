The Project

Woman Sparks Fearsome Debate Over Engagement Rings

A woman has sparked a fearsome debate, claiming that men should always pick their partner's engagement rings.

In a video posted to TikTok, the woman described herself as "old-fashioned" because she thought that it was weird that some women insist on choosing their own engagement ring.

She believes women "have gotten so insecure and so entitled about their ring because of social media and how it will look to other people."

"They've forgotten what the proposal and what the ring even symbolises.

"If you have anxiety that your man is going to get you the wrong ring, you're with the wrong guy - woman to woman, the right guy will not f*** that up.

"I've never had to once tell my man how to act - the ring symbolises love and commitment; it's not about control and perfection," she said.

This sparked a heated debate in the comments, with many agreeing with her take.

"I cannot agree more; I also don't even understand how that is a hot take; I was completely surprised and am in love with my ring even more because I had no idea," one woman wrote.

"My sister chose hers and wasn't excited when the proposal came because she picked it out; I was completely surprised and loved seeing what was chosen for me," another commented.

However, many defended the choice for the woman to give direction in what their engagement ring will look like.

"As a jeweller, I highly disagree; it's crucial for a woman to love her ring and for it to reflect her style - the plans and moment for proposal should definitely be a surprise though," one man wrote.

"I designed my ring, not because my fiancé can't take direction or doesn't know what I like but because he knows I like to be involved, I have my dream ring and the experience of creating it," one woman commented.

Another person argued that it's not about women being controlling or entitled but just about sharing the experience together.

"As you grow up and have more life experiences you don't care about the perfect proposal or anything, you both go out and ring shop together - and that's that," she said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

US Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her first rally with her new vice presidential nominee in Philadelphia, sources say.
