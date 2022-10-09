The Project

Woman Sparks Debate By Saying Having Friends Is ‘Stressful’, And Would Rather Just Be Alone

A woman has taken to Mumsnet to confess she finds having friends "stressful" and admitted sometimes she'd rather be alone, sparking a lively debate on the forum.

The original post that sparked the conversation read: 'Does anyone else find having friends is stressful, so don't bother too much?

She added: 'At times, it's like trying to maintain a relationship, and you've always got to try and work out what the other is doing or thinking?'

Many people chimed in, agreeing with the mum, with some stating it's not the people themselves who cause stress - instead, the “expectation”.

“I agree. It's not that the friends themselves stress me out, it's just the state of having friends. It's just more relationships you have to look after and make time for,” one person wrote.

“I already struggle with the expectation that I should keep in contact with my close family, let alone friends as well. I also often find the while 'having a boyfriend' thing to be stressful because it's about having to give attention to them.

“Some friends want to see me every weekend in the evening. Some friends want to spend all Saturday or Sunday with me. I work a 50-hour week and prefer to have weekend days to myself.”

On the other side of the coin, many people disagreed, arguing that maybe the woman had just found the wrong friends for herself.

“Good friends don't stress you out. I wouldn't say any of my friends ever do. Get better friends,” a commenter said.

But the key is knowing which friends are worth your time. There are plenty of online quizzes on toxic friendships.

As for spending time alone, I think that's a give; once you become an adult with responsibilities, your preference is often to spend time alone, preferably in a bath filled with Pinot Grigio.

If you're a mum or have a litter of puppies, this becomes your biggest fantasy.

But we maintain friendships for the same reason people have kids: one day in the not-too-distant future, you will put your back out getting out of the bath.

You're divorced, the kids are living out of home, and you'll need someone to help pick you up from the bathroom floor naked.

