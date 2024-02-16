The Project

Woman Slams Parents For Bringing Children To Restaurants After Her Valentine’s Date Was Ruined

One woman has called on parents to stop bringing their children to restaurants after her Valentine's date was ruined, saying “If you can’t find a babysitter in time, stay home.”

In a post to the childfree subreddit, the woman in her mid-20’s shared her frustrations after her romantic date night was ruined by rambunctious children. 

“I went for dinner with my boyfriend tonight at a nicer restaurant. It’s a step above the average chain, a step below fine dining,” the woman wrote. 

“We arrived and there was a child roughly five or six on the table to our right, then three people with a baby came in soon after us and were a couple of tables to our left.”

The woman went on to say one young girl “constantly made noise, ran and jumped near our table”  and at one point “flicked her hair around, almost touching me and my cutlery.” 

The woman was unsatisfied with the child's mother’s response, saying she “made a half-hearted apology and temporarily herded her child back to her.” 

The post went on to say the baby ”screamed horribly every few minutes” and despite receiving dirty looks from other diners, the parents allegedly left the infant to wail. 

The woman then questioned why any parent would take their poorly-behaved child out to a restaurant on Valentine’s Day, saying “If you can afford to eat there, you can afford a babysitter. If you can’t find a babysitter in time, stay home.” 

Commenters agreed with what the woman said calling the parents “selfish” and “obnoxious”.

