Woman Slammed For Wanting To Name Her Baby ‘Cinderella’

Taking to Reddit, the anonymous woman explained that she wanted to name her daughter after the Disney Princess but wanted other opinions on the matter.

She explained that she thinks the name is cute, but that her boyfriend “thinks it’s stupid” and that their daughter will get bullied if named ‘Cinderella’.

“I thought Cindy or Ella would be a cute nickname? I don’t want her made fun of at all, but to me it’s cute.”

People took to the comments to share their opinions on the name.

“I’m a kindergarten teacher and there was a little girl at the school named Cinderella. No one made fun of her (that I know of). But definitely could see teasing happening, especially as she reaches middle school,” one user shared.

“Just name her Ellie. Cinderella is not a good idea,” another person said.

“It isn’t my first go-to compared to the other princesses, but I don’t entirely hate it either,” another wrote, adding “I do think it’d be more noticeable by others and 100% of people would assume she’s named after the Disney princess whereas the other names (Belle, Ariel, Aurora, Merida, Elsa, Anna, Tiana, Jasmine, who tf else am I missing lol) could be played off as not being Disney-derived even if that was your reason for choosing it.”

“Belle or Ariel are cute princess names. The name Cinderella is not something to inflict on a human being,” another said, suggesting Cynthia, Eleanor, Lucinda, Elaine or Elena as other names that could use the nicknames Cindy or Ella.

The mum-to-be later thanked everyone for their input, saying she was glad she got other opinions rather than sticking too her own. “Ariel and Belle are definitely going on the consideration list.”