Woman Slammed After Calling Police To Remove “Massive” Spider From Her House

West Yorkshire Police in the UK has posted an audio clip of a woman asking a 999 operator, the UK’s version of 000, to get someone to remove a “massive” spider because she didn’t want to.

The woman claimed that they were her “last hope” to kill the spider.

“Hiya, you’re probably gonna go mad at me, right but I’ve literally tried ringing everyone, and you’re my last hope,” she said

“I need someone to come and get this spider out of my house.

“It’s absolutely massive, and I’m not even joking!”

The call operator responds: “Unfortunately the police wouldn’t be able to come and get a spider out of your house.”

Social media users have slammed the woman, all agreeing that she should be billed for wasting time.

Unfortunately, this isn’t something that just happens in the UK, with unnecessary calls to Triple Zero happening every day here in Australia.

Ambulance Victoria has revealed that about one in five calls to Triple Zero does not need emergency help.

Ambulance Victoria acting CEO Anthony Carlyon told 3AW that it was “really common” for people to call Triple Zero with recent “bizarre” calls, someone recently calling because their Spotify wouldn’t work.

Come on, people.

Carlyon said that people not being able to get to sleep was also a common reason people called for an ambulance.

Here are just some of the other bizarre reasons people called for an ambulance.