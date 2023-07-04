The Project

Woman "Shoots Her Shot" With Stranger On Plane

A traveller has revealed how she decided to "shoot her shot" on a recent flight, and now we need someone to make this into a movie.

Natalie from San Diego was on a recent Southwest Air flight when she noticed that the man sitting in front of her was quite attractive.

In the now viral TikTok, Natelie revealed she decided to "shoot her shot" and wrote a message on a napkin that read, "If you're single/interested, text me sometime."

After passing the note, Natalie revealed she indeed got a text from the guy in what can only be described as love at first flight.

@nataliebonbon Also did this towards the end of the flight so it wasn’t awkward for a long time just incase 😅 #datingtok #catchingflights #singletok #flightsandfeelings #summer23 ♬ Bops Goin Brazy - Tyga

Thousands of ecstatic users took to the comments to share in the excitement.

"Where do we subscribe to relationship updates?" one user wrote.

"Catch flights AND feelings," said another.

Even Southwest Airlines chimed in, saying, "As the love airline, we're now invested!"

