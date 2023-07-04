Woman "Shoots Her Shot" With Stranger On Plane

Natalie from San Diego was on a recent Southwest Air flight when she noticed that the man sitting in front of her was quite attractive.

In the now viral TikTok, Natelie revealed she decided to "shoot her shot" and wrote a message on a napkin that read, "If you're single/interested, text me sometime."

After passing the note, Natalie revealed she indeed got a text from the guy in what can only be described as love at first flight.

Thousands of ecstatic users took to the comments to share in the excitement.

"Where do we subscribe to relationship updates?" one user wrote.

"Catch flights AND feelings," said another.

Even Southwest Airlines chimed in, saying, "As the love airline, we're now invested!"