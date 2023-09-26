Woman Shocks Internet After Dipping Bagel In The Ocean For Extra Flavour

I think she’s taking the name Ariel too seriously. This is undoubtedly not a good move.
Ariel gives the bagel a quick shake to get rid of any excess seawater before also dipping the cheese in the water, then adding that to the now presumably soggy sandwich. I mean, this is all kinds of wrong.
Comments on the shared content were as you’d expect.
One person seemingly read my mind, writing, “Forget the microorganisms and microplastics — soggy wet bread?????” And to be clear, the soggy bread really is the biggest issue here.
Ariel made a follow-up video, and it is not the apology you’d expect. No remorse at all, actually.
Just her showing her friends also partaking in the unforgivable culinary practice. Shame on you all. I mean each to their own, and who am I to judge and so on, whatever, but shame on you all.
