Woman Shocks Internet After Dipping Bagel In The Ocean For Extra Flavour

Tiktoker Ariel Mendy, who surprisingly is not American, shared the clip of her on a boat with friends preparing her lunch when she decided to dip it overboard and add some sea saltiness to it.

I think she’s taking the name Ariel too seriously. This is undoubtedly not a good move.

Ariel gives the bagel a quick shake to get rid of any excess seawater before also dipping the cheese in the water, then adding that to the now presumably soggy sandwich. I mean, this is all kinds of wrong.

Comments on the shared content were as you’d expect.

One person seemingly read my mind, writing, “Forget the microorganisms and microplastics — soggy wet bread?????” And to be clear, the soggy bread really is the biggest issue here.

Ariel made a follow-up video, and it is not the apology you’d expect. No remorse at all, actually.

Just her showing her friends also partaking in the unforgivable culinary practice. Shame on you all. I mean each to their own, and who am I to judge and so on, whatever, but shame on you all.

@arielmendyy Fresella nell acqua di procida😍❤️ #mare #sole #procida #fresella #acquadimare #eat #ciboitaliano #cibosano #pomodori #tonno #girl ♬ suono originale - Titti Menditto
