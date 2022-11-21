Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner

It sounds like a Seinfeld storyline, but it's actually a post from the website Mumsnet.

In her post, the woman says that she was initially attracted to her tinder date, but when he ordered a glass of milk with dinner, she found it 'really odd', and it was a "massive turn-off" for her.

She added, 'I have tried to work out why this was such a turn-off, and I can't come up with a reason it just made me feel a bit yuck'.

I guess your date having a milk moustache can be a bit odd.

She asked others whether she was being unreasonable and was met with divided opinions.

Some people agreed with her, with one comment saying: "It is a bit strange. Not really what you'd have as first choice with an adult meal!"

Others weren't as judgmental, one person saying it depends on the situation and what type of meal the two were having.

One commenter suggested that he may have had heartburn, or maybe he just fancied milk.

Another pointed out it's not the worst thing a date could do, saying, "It's only milk, he didn't order a pint of blood".

Whoever wrote that has definitely seen some things in their time dating.

So, would you care if your date ordered a glass of milk at dinner? And would it depend on whether the restaurant also served spoonfuls of milo?