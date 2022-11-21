The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner

Woman Shocked When Her Date Ordered A Glass Of Milk With Dinner

A woman in the U.K. has shared her horrifying dating experience and stirred up a milky debate about the incident.

It sounds like a Seinfeld storyline, but it's actually a post from the website Mumsnet.

In her post, the woman says that she was initially attracted to her tinder date, but when he ordered a glass of milk with dinner, she found it 'really odd', and it was a "massive turn-off" for her.

She added, 'I have tried to work out why this was such a turn-off, and I can't come up with a reason it just made me feel a bit yuck'.

I guess your date having a milk moustache can be a bit odd.

She asked others whether she was being unreasonable and was met with divided opinions.

Some people agreed with her, with one comment saying: "It is a bit strange. Not really what you'd have as first choice with an adult meal!"

Others weren't as judgmental, one person saying it depends on the situation and what type of meal the two were having.

One commenter suggested that he may have had heartburn, or maybe he just fancied milk.

Another pointed out it's not the worst thing a date could do, saying, "It's only milk, he didn't order a pint of blood".

Whoever wrote that has definitely seen some things in their time dating.

So, would you care if your date ordered a glass of milk at dinner? And would it depend on whether the restaurant also served spoonfuls of milo?

Chris Hemsworth To Take A Break From Acting After Shock Health News
NEXT STORY

Chris Hemsworth To Take A Break From Acting After Shock Health News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chris Hemsworth To Take A Break From Acting After Shock Health News

Chris Hemsworth To Take A Break From Acting After Shock Health News

After receiving some shocking health news, Chris Hemsworth has decided to step away from acting to spend more time with his family.
The Macquarie Dictionary Has Released Its 'Word Of The Year' Shortlist

The Macquarie Dictionary Has Released Its 'Word Of The Year' Shortlist

The spicy cough might win this.
Budweiser To Gift All Unused Stadium Beer At World Cup To The Winning Nation

Budweiser To Gift All Unused Stadium Beer At World Cup To The Winning Nation

Budweiser has announced that the winning Country will now leave with more than just the World Cup trophy in the wake of Qatar's abrupt alcohol stadium ban.
Woman Rollerblading With Her Dog And Horse Dubbed 'Happiness' In A Video

Woman Rollerblading With Her Dog And Horse Dubbed 'Happiness' In A Video

Amid the mayhem of Twitter, one video has 'cured' the internet as a woman gracefully skates with her dog and horse as the sun rises.
Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Shelling At Nuclear Power Station

Russia Accuses Ukraine Of Shelling At Nuclear Power Station

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been rocked by shelling, drawing condemnation from the United Nations nuclear watchdog which said such attacks risked a major disaster.