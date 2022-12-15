Woman Shares Why She Is Upset After Finding Out Her Baby-To-Be Is A Boy

Next to a picture of her disappointed daughter, she wrote “we were sad that our little girl didn’t get the dream of a little sister, that we couldn’t give aunties, uncles and grandparents a girl, in a sea of boys.”

She also pointed out that it’s a taboo topic but something a lot of people want to talk about.

“Last night 11k people admitted that they experienced it, whether it was a slight ohh or severe disappointment, and another 6k said they only didn’t because they got what they wanted but otherwise would have,” Jarcutz said in the post.

Comments on the post showed it is certainly something a lot of parents experience and can be hard to talk about.

You obviously don’t want your child to grow up and find out that they are not the gender you wanted. But a lot of parents do that anyway, and maybe if they talked about it earlier, they would come to terms with it and not make their kid feel guilty for the rest of their life.

Plus, there is the broader discussion about gender and gender norms; gendered clothing and toys that you force upon your child.

“This disappointment absolutely coexists with love, joy and happiness to welcome a boy to our little gang in June,” Jurcutz continued.

“Above all, all we truly care about is a healthy baby and we feel blessed.

“Remember, we all walk life in different shoes, we have different life experiences and this forms the people we are and our perspectives. Some are more privileged than others, I acknowledge that.

"So for some it's completely incomprehensible to have these feelings and that's ok. I certainly got some heated messages through last night but I'm not about to tell those people not to feel their feelings, because that would be hypocritical of me but what I will say is that just because you didn't experience it or don't understand it, doesn't mean you have the right to minimise how others feel."