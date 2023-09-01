Woman Shares That She Gets The Ick When Men Drink Out Of Straws

The term' ick' has taken the internet by storm, referring to a small but very specific thing that turns them off that person immediately.

You find someone who could be the love of your life, but find out they clap when the plane lands, and you're instantly repulsed.

Well, TikToker Georgia Costello shared to the popular social media app that if she was on a date with a "10 out of 10" and saw him use a straw to drink she would immediately be turned off.

"He's a 10 out of a 10, but when you go for drinks with him, and there's a straw in his drink... Those are for us. Put that away. Those are for us. Not for you. Don't care what you say," she said in the 14-second video.

The video, which now has nearly one million views, received thousands of comments.

"Where's my straw gang at?" one TikTok user wrote.

"What!? We can't use straws now?" another asked.

"My teeth get cold with the ice," someone complained.

"I actually pour the drink onto my head and let it drip to my mouth," one person jokes.

Many also pointed out that they use straws because they don't trust the cleanliness of dishes in restaurants.

"Nah [because] the way they wash dishes at restaurants makes me not even wanna use the silverware, let alone drink from the cup," one person shared.

"Something about me, I refuse to let my lips touch a glass in public," another said.

But one girlfriend defended the move by saying, "I knew I really loved my man when he uses a straw every. time. and I actually don't get icked out."